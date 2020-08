Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 27. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai city on Thursday between 9 am and 12 pm. Power supply will be resumed ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The areas to be affected are:

In the areas of Adyar Gandhi Nagar: 2nd, 3rd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, 2nd, 3rd Cross Street, Gandhi Nagar.

In the areas of Tharamani: Ponniyamman Koil Street, Market, New Street, Ganapathi Avenue, Kandhan Garden, Kottur, Thulukkatha Amman Koil St, Erikarai Salai 1st Main Road, Mannappa Street, Yadhava Street, Kottur Garden 1st and 4th Main Road, NTTI Quarters, Arignar Anna Street.

In the areas of Velachery West and Velachery Central: Part of 100 Feet Bye Pass Road, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Bhel Sakthi Nagar, Officer Colony, Selliamman Nagar, Maheswari Nagar.

In the areas of Anna Nagar: Anna Nagar Area - AA to AM Blocks, 7th Main Road, TNHB Quarters, Old ‘Y’ Block, Anna Nagar East Area, Shenoy Nagar Area, Aminjikarai Area, N.S.K Nagar Area And Surroundings Areas.

In the areas of Mylapore: Ayyothi Nagar, Dr. Natesan 2nd to 4th Street , New Street, Vallalar Flats, Lloyds Road 54 to 68, 226 to 250, Suresh Makkan 1st to 2nd Street, Venkatesapuram 1st to 2nd Street, Suthandra Nagar, Lloyds Colony, Lloyds Road Part, East Abiramapuram 1st to 3rd Street, Luz Avenue Main 1st and 2nd Road, Ramachandra Road, Ramarao Road, Justice Sundaram Road, Pallakumaniam, Kabali Thottam, Canal Bank Road, Warren Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Ranga Road Part, Bhaskarapuram, D.No.12 to 27, Conran Smith Road, Part of North GPM 1st Street, Lloyds Road, D.No.172 to 175 and 217 to 224, Part of Lloyds Road, D.No.2/20, GPM 2nd Street, Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road, Thirumurthy Nagar 1st to 6th Street, Whites Road Door No.1 to 5, Subba Rao Avenue, Good Shepherd School, College Road, Part to JJ Khan Road, Thangavelu Vaithiyar Street, Arumuga Vaithiyar Street, Devaraja Mudali Street.

In the areas of Tambaram Chitlapakkam: Entire Sarvamangala Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Jothi Nagar 1st and 2nd Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Muthulakshmi Street, Duraisamy Nagar, R.R Nagar, Sathrabathi Sivaji Nagar, Thiru. Vi.Ka Nagar, Haridossapuram Main Road.

In the areas of Neelankarai and Palavakkam: SunRise Avenue Main Road, Kapaleeswarar Nagar North, Kapaleeswarar Nagar Main Road (Beach Road), ECR Kapaleeswarar Nagar Arch to Fishers, Thanthai Periyar Street, Kakkan Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Ambedkar Street, ECR Police Station, Philip Salai, Sultan Street, Abipaa Street.