STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Secrets of Sholinganallur

“Don’t go to Sholinganallur lake. There’s nothing there.” If you are new to birdwatching in Chennai, don’t be surprised to hear it this time of the year.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

SCALY-BREASTED MUNIA

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Don’t go to Sholinganallur lake. There’s nothing there.” If you are new to birdwatching in Chennai, don’t be surprised to hear it this time of the year. The shrinking waterbody in the southern stretch of the city, known to attract migratory birds around the first and last few months of the calendar, is mostly occupied by resident creatures during this period.

You see the storks, herons and pelicans, which are found all the time. Flamingos are not as frequent as they are in the drier days. Ducks, sandpipers and godwits with some other waders arrive a few months later. This is half the truth. There is a less-explored corner of this birding hotspot. A dirt track about half-a-kilometre long, which goes in from one end of the lake.

Despite the chopping of trees and concrete closing in, this patch has a bit of green. This makes it a habitat for birds of another feather, not necessarily dependent on water as a source of food. Regular birders are aware of this place, which is not known to those who have developed this hobby recently. It may take several trips for an estimate of the number of species spotted here.

Including common ones, over 40 varieties have been seen on this small stretch. Two kinds of bee-eaters, three types of munias, Indian roller and jacobin cuckoo are some of them. Ashy woodswallow, citrine wagtail and grey francolin are among the less visible ones. Regulars are likely to find raptors like black-winged kite and shikra. If lucky, there may be red-necked falcons in store.

Counting birds found mainly near water, the total for Sholinganallur marshlands is 117, according to eBird India. On weekends, people with cameras and binoculars are also spotted. So, chuck the advice and get out of home with the necessary tools. If patient, the trouble would be worth it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp