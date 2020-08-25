Secrets of Sholinganallur

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

CHENNAI: “Don’t go to Sholinganallur lake. There’s nothing there.” If you are new to birdwatching in Chennai, don’t be surprised to hear it this time of the year. The shrinking waterbody in the southern stretch of the city, known to attract migratory birds around the first and last few months of the calendar, is mostly occupied by resident creatures during this period.

You see the storks, herons and pelicans, which are found all the time. Flamingos are not as frequent as they are in the drier days. Ducks, sandpipers and godwits with some other waders arrive a few months later. This is half the truth. There is a less-explored corner of this birding hotspot. A dirt track about half-a-kilometre long, which goes in from one end of the lake.

Despite the chopping of trees and concrete closing in, this patch has a bit of green. This makes it a habitat for birds of another feather, not necessarily dependent on water as a source of food. Regular birders are aware of this place, which is not known to those who have developed this hobby recently. It may take several trips for an estimate of the number of species spotted here.

Including common ones, over 40 varieties have been seen on this small stretch. Two kinds of bee-eaters, three types of munias, Indian roller and jacobin cuckoo are some of them. Ashy woodswallow, citrine wagtail and grey francolin are among the less visible ones. Regulars are likely to find raptors like black-winged kite and shikra. If lucky, there may be red-necked falcons in store.

Counting birds found mainly near water, the total for Sholinganallur marshlands is 117, according to eBird India. On weekends, people with cameras and binoculars are also spotted. So, chuck the advice and get out of home with the necessary tools. If patient, the trouble would be worth it.