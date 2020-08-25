Sewage discharge into open SWDs irks Porur residents

OMJASVIN M D By

CHENNAI: Illegal dumping of untreated sewage on open lands has been happening in the suburban areas of Chennai over the years. But now, several instances of private tankers discharging raw waste into Storm Water Drains (SWDs) have been observed within the city corporation limits as well.

Various private tankers, which carry raw sewage collected from private apartment complexes and houses, have been spotted discharging the waste into open SWDs alongside the Porur Link Road. In videos and photos shared by local residents with Express, three different lorries are seen discharging sewage into SWDs. The Porur Link Road comes under Zone 11 (Valsaravakkam) of Chennai Corporation.

As roads are deserted due to lockdown, the lorries seemingly are having a free-run. Local activist Pughalventhan V, who noticed the incident first, says such instances have been happening for years in the suburbs of the city. Just a few weeks ago, discharge of sewage was observed in the Pallavaram Periya Eri.

Rules mandate that private tankers discharge wastewater only in sewage treatment plants and not in the open. However, such rules are seldom followed, rue activists.

“Earlier, they used to let off sewage alongside the Vanagaram- Maduravoyal Bypass Road and after complaints, they stopped it. Now, this is happening in Porur,’’ said Pughalventhan. Express too had reported on such an incident near Kundrathur.

While it is illegal for the lorries to discharge sewage in the open, the civic body too should close drains, say residents. “After construction, the SWDs are just left neglected,’’ says Pughalventhan. During the monsoon season, this also leads to the SWDs getting filled up with garbage. When contacted by Express, Corporation officials with the zone said that they would take a note of the violation and take necessary action.

