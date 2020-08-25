Three lawyers detained in Chennai for protesting against SC in Prashant Bhushan case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three lawyers, including PIL litigant AP Suryaprakasam of Royapettah, were detained, for registering their protest against the contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court against Delhi-based advocate Prashant Bhushan, on Monday.

When the advocates proceeded to place a wreath at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Marina around noon with placards criticising the SC judgment, they were arrested. However, they were released on ‘station bail’ in the evening.