To contain COVID-19, Chennai's Koyambedu market may have its own odd-even formula

Similarly, a kiosk will be set up at the gate where traders will be sanitised and checked for any symptoms before entering and vehicles will be sanitised before being allowed in the market

Koyambedu market

Repair works carried out at Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the decks being cleared to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market, traders are mulling opening of shops on a rotational basis to ease congestion and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu state president AM Vikramaraja, who along with other traders held discussions with Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Monday, said the traders body will nominate 100 members to the committee on Thursday after holding a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam on Thursday.

It is learnt that traders are working on various solutions to contain the spread of the virus including opening of shops on alternate days. Vikramaraja said this could help to ease congestion in the market. He said the traders committee will also monitor the opening of shops and the arrival of vehicles. A log book will also be maintained.

ALSO READ: Reopening of COVID-hit Koyambedu wholesale market on cards next month after traders meet CM

Similarly, a kiosk will be set up at the gate where traders will be sanitised and checked for any symptoms before entering and vehicles will be sanitised before being allowed in the market. "We are also coming up with other solutions," he said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary D Karthikeyan reviewed the work being carried out in the Koyambedu market. This included repair of the compound wall, electrical work as well as painting of the ceiling. Vikramaraja said traders have requested officials to complete the work in the next 10 days to pave the way for the reopening of the market.

Vikaramaraja said the retail market will also function here but is likely to be out of bounds for the public. "We will also be restricting the movement of people and vehicles in the market," he said. Many retailers in and around Koyambedu said that once the market functions, the artificial price rise will be controlled.

