Ayanavaram custodial death: Four cops transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four police personnel who were involved in the custodial death of M Shankar in Ayanavaram last week have been transferred to various police stations. This includes constable Mubarak, who was allegedly injured in the assault by the deceased Shankar, which is said to have made inspector Nataraj open fire on Shankar.

Shankar, a history sheeter, was recently wanted in a case for assaulting a supermarket owner. The police had claimed that Shankar was caught when they were probing a ganja smuggling case on Friday and killed him in self defence. Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal had recommended transfer of the custodial death case to CBCID. A senior police officer termed the transfer of the four personnel as a “routine” exercise.