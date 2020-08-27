STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HCL offers support to Chennai zoo, Crocodile Bank as visitors dry up amid COVID-19 pandemic

HCL is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months

Published: 27th August 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

With over 2,000 animals to feed, the Madras Crocodile Bank is struggling to make ends meet.

With over 2,000 animals to feed, the Madras Crocodile Bank was struggling to make ends meet.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT major HCL is extending its support to India’s largest zoo, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, and the Madras Crocodile Bank to help them overcome the challenges arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HCL is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months.

The zoo and crocodile bank depend heavily on the revenue generated through visitors for the animals’ upkeep and facility maintenance. However, the pandemic and the resultant restrictions on movement have severely impacted this revenue stream, leading to the two organizations looking for external support to provide critical animal care.

The crocodile bank, which houses over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles and other species, is an iconic institution that has been engaged in the conservation of rare species for over four decades.

Expressing gratitude, Allwin Jesudasan, Director, Madras Crocodile Bank said, “Reptiles play a vital role in maintaining a balance in our ecosystem. However, the pandemic is threatening their very survival. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL for stepping in to support the Crocodile Bank in these challenging times and thank them for their commitment towards animal welfare.”

Debasis Jana, Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, which houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species including mammals, birds and reptiles also praised HCL’s efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vandalur zoo Madras Crocodile Bank HCL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp