HCL offers support to Chennai zoo, Crocodile Bank as visitors dry up amid COVID-19 pandemic

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT major HCL is extending its support to India’s largest zoo, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, and the Madras Crocodile Bank to help them overcome the challenges arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HCL is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months.

The zoo and crocodile bank depend heavily on the revenue generated through visitors for the animals’ upkeep and facility maintenance. However, the pandemic and the resultant restrictions on movement have severely impacted this revenue stream, leading to the two organizations looking for external support to provide critical animal care.

The crocodile bank, which houses over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles and other species, is an iconic institution that has been engaged in the conservation of rare species for over four decades.

Expressing gratitude, Allwin Jesudasan, Director, Madras Crocodile Bank said, “Reptiles play a vital role in maintaining a balance in our ecosystem. However, the pandemic is threatening their very survival. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL for stepping in to support the Crocodile Bank in these challenging times and thank them for their commitment towards animal welfare.”

Debasis Jana, Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, which houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species including mammals, birds and reptiles also praised HCL’s efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario.