A Koyambedu comeback, on September 18

CHENNAI: In a big relief for traders, the State government on Thursday announced that the foodgrain market in Koyamebdu will reopen on September 18 and the wholesale vegetable market on September 28.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, after meeting the traders’ unions representatives. Subsequently, the semi-wholesale vegetable traders, fruit and flower traders will also be permitted to return to the market in a phased manner.

The reopening comes with a bunch of restrictions. Traffic will be regulated, and vehicles carrying goods will be allowed to offload only between 6pm and midnight. Retail vehicles will be allowed from 6am. Each shop has been allocated only one vehicle as it was in the Thirumazhisai market.

Workers will be provided with uniforms and separate identity card. Gate Number 9 will be exclusively dealing with banana leaves and green leafy vegetables. Besides, the market will be shut for one day a week for clearing the garbage. Three-wheelers and two wheelers are banned inside the market. Vehicles will be allowed only after it is being sanitised.

Face mask is mandatory and police will be monitoring the market to ensure social distancing and other Covid norms are adhered by the public. The announcement comes after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held discussions with the traders last week. The Deputy Chief Minister visited the market and reviewed the renovation works. He has urged the officials to finish the works as soon as possible.