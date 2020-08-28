‘Appointment of over 100 asst profs invalid’

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The appointment of as many as 105 assistant professors in colleges run by Pachaiappa’s Board Trust (PBT) was found to be invalid as the incumbents did not possess requisite minimum qualification, submitted Trust administrator and president K Shanmugam in his report filed before the Madras High Court on August 24.

The HC had appointed retired justice K Shanmugham as PBT administrator in 2018, and later as its president, after the court found irregularities in the administration. In his affidavit, Shanmugam also said that though showcause notices were issued to the 152 candidates, a few requested time for verification of records and time to submit reply, as they were stranded outside Chennai due to the lockdown.

“Accordingly, further time was granted and cancellation orders were issued to others. However, in view of the oral undertaking given by the Trust counsel, the cancellation orders are kept in abeyance,” the final report said. The report was filed in response to appeals preferred by Muhurtham Event Management Private Limited in Chetpet and others challenging single judge orders, dated December 18, 2019.

Shanmugam decides to step down

In an additional affidavit, the retired justice said that he wanted to step down from PBT post. “Ever since I took charge as the interim administrator, I found innumerable financial and other illegalities contrary to the object of the Trust and also the provisions of Acts relating to colleges and schools. I tried my best to rectify it and restore order,” he stated. “I want to avoid the expression ‘resignation’ with my stepping down as it may amount to giving up responsibilities entrusted by the HC,” he added in the affidavit.