Chennai's Dawoodi Bohras prepare for Muharram at homes

Roshne Balasubramanian

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adhering to the social distancing norm, the 8,000-plus members of Dawoodi Bohra community in Chennai are observing the 10-day-long Ashara Mubaraka during Muharram, in a simple manner at their homes. “Traditionally, the Ashara Mubaraka is a time of spiritual reflection for us. During this period, the community remembers the martyrdom of Imam Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed.

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras from across the world travel to the city chosen for the central gathering by our spiritual leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, to listen to his sermons. Those who cannot attend in person join their local congregations in which sermons are delivered by the Mullahs or persons appointed by the leader. Here, in Chennai, it usually happens in the Masjids in Moore Street, Royapuram and Parry’s Corner,” said Jaweed Hussain of Dawoodi Bohra Jamat Trust, Chennai.

This time, due to Covid, community people have avoided large congregations. This year, the Ashara Mubaraka sermons began on August 19 and will go on till August 28. To create a masjid-like atmosphere at home, the community members have also decorated their homes with handmade banners and flags containing holy verses.

“During this period, community members usually gather for shared meals after the sermons. But this year, due to the pandemic, cooked meals are being prepared in the community kitchens and sent homes. We, as a community, are looking forward to a time when we can congregate again at our local masjid. But until then, we will continue to observe our duties, keep our members and neighbours safe, and play our part in the fight against the pandemic,” Jaweed Hussain said.