Congress MP from Kanyakumari H Vasanthakumar succumbs to COVID-19

CHENNAI: Congress MP from Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, succumbed to COVID-19, the hospital that was treating him confirmed on Friday.

Besides his political career, Vasanthakumar was also a renowned businessman running a chain of shops under the banner of Vasanth & Co.

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC - Sh. H. Vasanthakumar.



"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Mr H Vasanthakumar today on 28th August 2020 at 6.56 PM. Mr Vasanthakumar, 70, current Member of Parliament, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 10th August 2020 with COVID infection. He was treated in the critical care unit by team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia," said a statement from Dr RK Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals.

"Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication and he passed away today. We join Mr Vasanthakumar’s family members in profoundly mourning his loss," the statement added.

The 70-year-old was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the hospital earlier on Friday said his condition was critical. The statement said, "He is being treated currently in the critical care unit by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia and his clinical condition continues to remain critical."



The first time MP from Tamil Nadu was also a two-time MLA earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the kin of the deceased.