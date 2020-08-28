Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 curve in Chennai will not see a sharp fall and people must wear masks and practise social distancing for the next four months at least, warned corporation commissioner G Prakash on Friday.

Addressing reporters at Ripon Buildings here, Prakash said the spike in cases was anticipated when inter-district travel was relaxed and the civic body is taking measures to identify, test and quarantine those with symptoms.

“Daily, we receive 20 to 25,000 e-pass applications. There will be a mild increase in cases but the quarantine measures have been strengthened too,’’ Prakash said.

He said that about 22 lakh people in Chennai have been quarantined so far. Prakash added that the civic body’s priority is to reduce mortality and requested people not to hide any symptoms.

“Deaths are occurring even among people who are younger as they hide their symptoms. These deaths could have been easily prevented,’’ Prakash said.

Addressing reporters in the same press conference, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan requested people not to shy away from COVID-19 tests.

“We have come across many people who take CT scans by themselves and avoid RTPCR tests over fear of quarantine and isolation. Eventually, after three or four days, they end up developing serious complications and come to hospitals very late,’’ Radhakrishnan said.

He requested people not to take symptoms lightly. He also said that strict action will be taken against people who don’t wear masks in public.

“Many people are seen having masks in their pockets and wear it only when they see officials. It is worrying,’’ he said.

He added that the health department is giving priority to Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Salem districts while in Chennai, the focus is on areas like Adyar and Kodambakkam.

Meanwhile, responding to allegations that the corporation was “achieving a target for money by bringing in more people for COVID tests and classifying them positive”, the Commissioner said such rumours are baseless and discredit all the hard work the civic body has been doing for months.

“Close to 50,000 staff from the corporation and 5000 staff from the health department are tirelessly working round the clock. People must not share and circulate such rumours,’’ Prakash said.