COVID-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Prakash said the spike in cases was anticipated when inter-district travel was relaxed and the civic body is taking measures to identify, test and quarantine those with symptoms

Published: 28th August 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kailasapuram 2nd Street in Chennai's Mylapore has been closed to prevent COVID-19 spread

A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 curve in Chennai will not see a sharp fall and people must wear masks and practise social distancing for the next four months at least, warned corporation commissioner G Prakash on Friday.

Addressing reporters at Ripon Buildings here, Prakash said the spike in cases was anticipated when inter-district travel was relaxed and the civic body is taking measures to identify, test and quarantine those with symptoms.

“Daily, we receive 20 to 25,000 e-pass applications. There will be a mild increase in cases but the quarantine measures have been strengthened too,’’ Prakash said.

He said that about 22 lakh people in Chennai have been quarantined so far. Prakash added that the civic body’s priority is to reduce mortality and requested people not to hide any symptoms.

“Deaths are occurring even among people who are younger as they hide their symptoms. These deaths could have been easily prevented,’’ Prakash said.

Addressing reporters in the same press conference, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan requested people not to shy away from COVID-19 tests.

“We have come across many people who take CT scans by themselves and avoid RTPCR tests over fear of quarantine and isolation. Eventually, after three or four days, they end up developing serious complications and come to hospitals very late,’’ Radhakrishnan said.

He requested people not to take symptoms lightly. He also said that strict action will be taken against people who don’t wear masks in public.

“Many people are seen having masks in their pockets and wear it only when they see officials. It is worrying,’’ he said.

He added that the health department is giving priority to Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Salem districts while in Chennai, the focus is on areas like Adyar and Kodambakkam.

Meanwhile, responding to allegations that the corporation was “achieving a target for money by bringing in more people for COVID tests and classifying them positive”, the Commissioner said such rumours are baseless and discredit all the hard work the civic body has been doing for months.

“Close to 50,000 staff from the corporation and 5000 staff from the health department are tirelessly working round the clock. People must not share and circulate such rumours,’’ Prakash said.

  • lakshman
    While the efforts of the Tamil Nadu Govt. to contain the covid infection is appreciated, there should be strict vigilance on wearing of masks and social distancing. It must be dealt with a iron hand if the number of infections have to come down. The govt. also should work simultaneously in creating a master plan to vaccinate people as and when the vaccine is available. Schools, corporates, industries,colleges , hospitals and NGO"s should be instructed to deliver the vaccine to all the people and also train health care workers to administer the vaccine.The vaccination programme also should reach the remote villages or hamlets.
    8 hours ago reply
