Duo held for sexually assaulting mentally ill woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men have been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old mentally challenged woman in the city while a search is on for the main accused. “Three men entered the victim’s hut on August 17 and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

They were all her relatives,” a police source said. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), taking suo motu cognizance of a report published in a Tamil daily on Wednesday, issued a showcause notice to the city police commissioner for the delay in arresting the accused even after nine days. Also, the SHRC has sought a detailed report within three weeks.