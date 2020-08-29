STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake policemen dupe Chennai egg seller, escape with Rs 2.25 lakh

The 'policemen' asked him to hand over the cash, saying that he has to account for it by producing valid documents. Later, they asked him to come to Mandaveli police station.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abiramapuram police have launched a hunt for a trio who, posing as policemen, escaped with Rs 2.25 lakh in cash from an egg seller.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the victim, U Mohammed Wasim (32) of Ice House, was returning home after depositing Rs 10,000 at the cash depositing machine of Indian Overseas Bank at Mandaveli MRTS station.

Police said that he was intercepted by two men in khaki on Sringeri Mutt Road and asked how much money he had. When Wasim said he had Rs 2.25 lakh believing that the duo were policemen, they asked him to hand over the cash, saying that he has to account for it by producing valid documents.

A few minutes later, a red Innova car reached the spot. The driver also joined the 'interrogation' and later, they asked him to come to Mandaveli police station. Wasim who went home confused came to know on Friday that there is no police station for Mandaveli separately. Realising that he was cheated, he rushed to the  Abiramapuram police station and told police about the incident.

Police received a formal complaint from him and have launched a hunt for the fake policemen with the help of CCTV footage.

