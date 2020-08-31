STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?

A worrying trend hovers, as Chennai continues to record close to 1300 cases daily. Nine corporation zones have recorded a positive case growth.

A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A worrying trend hovers, as Chennai continues to record close to 1300 cases daily. Nine corporation zones have recorded a positive case growth. Alandur Zone has the highest growth rate of 4.7 percent with 16 percent active cases.

Teynampet, which saw a decline in case growth, is now again seeing a growth of 4.3 percent, followed by Thiruvottiyur with 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent in Royapuram. Sholinganallur, which also has 16 percent active cases, has a case growth of 2.1 percent.

Corporation officials have attributed this growth of cases to the relaxation of e-pass norms.

“The case growth is natural and it may grow in the coming days,” said an official with the Corporation’s public health department.

“More people are being tested in hotspots,’’ the official said.

However, officials are facing a problem with people who come to the city for daily work.

“It is hard to monitor such people who travel daily for work from neighboring districts. Now that e-pass is removed, we would just look at intensifying workplace testing,’’ the official added.

While the city’s overall active cases are ten percent, ten Corporation zones now have active cases in double digits, with Anna Nagar having the highest of 1,621 active cases.

Active cases in Tondiarpet had come down close to 500 by August second week, but now, it has sprung back to 961. However, cases in Ambattur have greatly come down.

The zone had an active case of 22 per cent during August first week but now it has come down to 12 percent.

Case growth

Nine corporation zones have recorded a positive case growth. Alandur Zone has the highest growth rate of 4.7 per cent.

A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
