Four robbers arrested in two house break incidents in Chennai, gold seized

CHENNAI: Four men, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with two robberies in Gerugampakkam and Nammazhvarpet, and 27 sovereigns of gold were seized from them. S Prabu (39), a resident of Chakkarabani street, Gerugampakkam, went to his hometown on August 11.

A week later, he returned to find his house broken into, and 20 sovereigns missing. Acting on his complaint, Mangadu police registered a case and retrieved footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras before zeroing in on the suspects.

The accused, V Surya (20) of Tiruvottiyur, E Vignesh (19) of Nerkundram and a 17-year-old juvenile, were picked up and the stolen jewels seized. Police said the trio were involved in mobile snatching and burglaries in Koyambedu, Rajamangalam and Maduravoyal areas.

The juvenile was sent to an observation home while the other two were remanded. In another incident on June 26, six sovereigns of gold were stolen from the house of one Bhuvaneshwari in Nammazhvarpet.

Based on fingerprints at the house, Secretariat Colony police arrested a 49-year-old man and seized seven sovereigns from him. The accused, S Chellappa of Egmore, has more than 10 cases pending against him and had been detained four times under Goondas Act, said police.