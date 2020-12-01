Attipattu railway station gets a new electronic interlocking system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new electronic interlocking signaling system (EI) and Dual VDU (Visual Display Unit) have been commissioned at Attipattu railway station in Chennai - Gudur section recently.

This new EI system has been commissioned by replacing the Route Relay Interlocking system (RRI) which was in use at the station earlier. The commissioning work was done in connection with the construction of the fourth line between Chennai Beach - Attipattu stations (22.1 kms).

The electronic interlocking system is a computerized wireless software system for controlling interlocking between signals and points. This system controls the route of passenger and freight trains within stations and at depots to ensure safe movement.

The main objective of electronic interlocking system is to provide seamless traffic from Attipattu station to various sidings like Kamarajar Port (KPCA), Adhani siding, Chettinad Cement, NCTPS coal siding, Zuari Cement etc.

The cross over that leads to India Cement Limited (ICL) siding , which was earlier controlled by Attipattu, has been shifted to Attipattu Pudu Nagar which would ease the shunting processes. The installation of new electronic interlocking system at Attipattu station would help in minimizing delay in freight traffic and also passenger traffic in Chennai - Gudur section, said a statement from railways.