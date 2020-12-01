STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Attipattu railway station gets a new electronic interlocking system

This new EI system has been commissioned by replacing the Route Relay Interlocking system (RRI) which was in use at the station earlier.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Representational image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new electronic interlocking signaling system (EI) and Dual VDU (Visual Display Unit) have been commissioned at Attipattu railway station in Chennai - Gudur section recently. 

This new EI system has been commissioned by replacing the Route Relay Interlocking system (RRI) which was in use at the station earlier. The commissioning work was done in connection with the construction of the fourth line between Chennai Beach - Attipattu  stations (22.1 kms).

The electronic interlocking system is a computerized wireless software system for controlling interlocking between signals and points. This system controls the route of passenger and freight trains within stations and at depots to ensure safe movement.

The main objective of electronic interlocking system is to provide seamless traffic from Attipattu  station to various sidings like Kamarajar Port (KPCA), Adhani siding, Chettinad Cement, NCTPS coal siding, Zuari Cement etc. 

The cross over that leads to India Cement Limited (ICL) siding , which was earlier controlled by Attipattu, has been shifted to Attipattu Pudu Nagar which would ease the shunting processes. The installation of new electronic interlocking system at Attipattu station would help in minimizing delay in freight traffic and also passenger traffic in Chennai - Gudur section, said a statement from railways. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attipattu railway station interlocking system
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp