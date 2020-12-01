STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breather: More than 70 per cent beds vacant in Chennai's COVID-19 hospitals

In the 13 standby hospitals, including Tondiarpet Peripheral Hospital, Communicable Diseases Hospital and the RSRM hospitals, over 85 per cent beds are vacant. 

Published: 01st December 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:29 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 70 per cent of beds available for Covid treatment in Chennai’s hospitals are now vacant, thanks to the gradual decline in number of cases and increased recovery rate.

According to data shared by the Health Department on Monday, about 71.5 per cent beds in government hospitals and 77 per cent beds in private hospitals were vacant as of November 28. 

The main four government hospitals in the city — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and the Government Omandurar Multi-specialty hospital — all have more than 70 per cent vacancies. 

Apart from this, there are close to 80 per cent beds vacant in healthcare facilities at Tambaram GH and the National Centre for Ageing. In the 13 standby hospitals, including Tondiarpet Peripheral Hospital, Communicable Diseases Hospital and the RSRM hospitals, over 85 per cent beds are vacant. 

Doctors said that early assessment of cases and treatment have facilitated faster discharge of patients. Hospitals have also resumed multi-specialty treatments, including elective surgeries, while outpatients too visit in large numbers. 

“We have been doing major and minor elective surgeries lately and outpatients visits too are returning to normal,” said a doctor from Stanley Hospital. Doctors at the RGGGH and the KMCH too said that outpatient numbers are returning to normal. 

Meanwhile, of the 24,889 available beds at Covid care centres, only 2,858 are occupied.  

“We have been returning the institutions used as care centres back to managements. There are still adequate beds available if cases go up,” said a Corporation official.Recently,

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated a 120-bed multi-specialty unit for Covid patients at RGGGH.

