Chennai metro sees manifold increase in passengers post lockdown relaxations in September 

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a manifold increase in commuter patronage since lockdown relaxations, total of 8.58 lakh passengers have used the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) in November.

According to data from the CMRL, a total of 3,60,193 passengers had travelled in September after the services resumed, while 7,03,223 passengers travelled in the metro in October. The numbers show about 65 percent increase in commuter patronage since lockdown relaxations.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,21,962 passengers have took the train so far since September. In November, a total of 21,579 passengers have utilised the recently launched QR code ticketing system. "While 4,72,027 passengers have used Travel Card Ticketing System. CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR Code ticketing for Single Journey, Return Journey, Group Q.R Ticket and Q.R Trip passes from September 11," the statement said.

The 10 per cent discount is already available for passengers using travel cards. "All the entrance gates at all metro stations have been opened for public use considering the convenience and welfare of Public and Chennai Metro Rail passengers. Also, all the facilities inside the Metro Stations such as Lifts, escalators and subways connecting the entrance are also being opened to benefit the public and passengers," the statement added.

CMRL requests all its passengers to co-operate with CMRL security, Ticketing and other staff for a safe and smooth travel in its effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing.