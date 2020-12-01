STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor, relative held for sexual assault bid on maid

Published: 01st December 2020 05:45 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old doctor and his 34-year-old relative, a banker, were arrested on charges of attempting to sexually assault a maid. The accused, Deepak of CTO Colony is a doctor in a city hospital and his relative, Anand Amirtharaj is employed in a private bank.

According to the police, on Sunday evening, the duo called the control room and informed that they have secured their former maid when she tried to steal valuables from the house.

Tambaram police rushed to the spot and saw the 27-year-old woman had injuries on her face and hands. All three were then taken to the police station for an inquiry. The woman claimed that she had gone to the house to demand her pending salary. At that time, the duo sought sexual favours and when she resisted they beat her up.

“The woman joined as a maid at Deepak’s house in October. However, since she did not like Deepak’s behaviour, stopped going for work after Deepavali, for which they withheld her salary. She kept asking Deepak for her salary over phone,” said a police officer.

When it did not seem to have any effect, she decided to go to the house on Saturday evening and that is when the men tried to misbehave with her, said a police officer.

In the melee, she suffered injuries and they tried to frame her for stealing, added the police. The duo were booked under Woman Harassment Act and a few other sections and remanded in judicial custody.

sexual assault
