IIT-M records strong pre-placement offers

CHENNAI: The students of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have registered a strong show in pre-placements this year, said a statement from the institute which added that the offers increased during 2020-21 compared with the preceding academic year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As many as 182 offers were made to the IIT-M students this academic year so far, as against 170 offers in the entire 2019-20 academic year,” the statement claimed. The first phase of campus placements is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

A major factor behind this performance is the strong internship programme of the institute, the statement said adding that the internship drive was conducted completely online this year. The companies that offered these jobs include Texas Instruments, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs and American Express.

Highlighting the importance of internships, Prof NV Ravi Kumar, Advisor (Internships), IIT-M, said, “We have been observing a direct correlation between internships and pre-placement offers ever since the internship office was created. Internships provide an excellent opportunity to understand the working culture and expectations of the companies.”