STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M records strong pre-placement offers

The companies that offered these jobs include Texas Instruments, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs and American Express.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The students of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have registered a strong show in pre-placements this year, said a statement from the institute which added that the offers increased during 2020-21 compared with the preceding academic year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As many as 182 offers were made to the IIT-M students this academic year so far, as against 170 offers in the entire 2019-20 academic year,” the statement claimed. The first phase of campus placements is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

A major factor behind this performance is the strong internship programme of the institute, the statement said adding that the internship drive was conducted completely online this year. The companies that offered these jobs include Texas Instruments, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs and American Express.

Highlighting the importance of internships, Prof NV Ravi Kumar, Advisor (Internships), IIT-M, said, “We have been observing a direct correlation between internships and pre-placement offers ever since the internship office was created. Internships provide an excellent opportunity to understand the working culture and expectations of the companies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp