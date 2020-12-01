STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The lost charms of Chinna Tari Pettai

Bringing a city, its people, culture and heritage alive through a screen can be an arduous task, impossible even.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

The virtual heritage walk of Chintadripet was held on Saturday

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing a city, its people, culture and heritage alive through a screen can be an arduous task, impossible even. However, over the last several months, with events taking the virtual route, curators have become more efficient in presenting engaging content to its audience. Madras Inherited, an organisation working in the field of heritage management, has adapted well to this new normal — taking their heritage walks, workshops and other outreach programmes to the enthusiasts in the comfort of their living rooms.

“This has not just given us the space to raise awareness among the locals about the necessity of being sensitive towards heritage but to also take it to those beyond the borders. It’s exciting,” said Asmitha Athreya of Madras Inherited, as a prelude to a virtual heritage walk through the quaint lanes of Chintadripet, on Saturday.

Along with a dozen other participants, we meandered through the erstwhile ‘Chinna Tari Pettai,’ (a village of small looms) — from the twin temples (Aadhipureeswarar and Aadhi Kesava Perumal) to the Chintadripet Kalyanam Girls’ Higher Secondary School, pausing at multiple stops, soaking in the different facets of the neighbourhood’s fascinating history. “Originally, a village developed for weavers, it was the backbone for the East India Company’s (EIC) cloth trade. In the early 1700s, the EIC sought the help of the Dubashes (interpreters for the EIC) to revive their plummeting cloth trade. With their assistance, the company laid a few rules, provided incentives to the artisans and built the infrastructure to help the trade flourish,” explained Asmitha.

After 50 glorious years, the trade soon began dwindling due to the introduction of power looms in England. “Faster and cheaper means to spin looms pulled down exports and running the handlooms ceased to be feasible for the government. This marked the beginning of the end for the weavers of Chintadripet,” she noted.

“The planning of Chintadripet was way ahead of its time. The streets were laid out without any caste-social distinction. The way the lanes were demarcated were strikingly contrasting to the streets of George Town,” shared Ashmitha, peppering the walk with visuals and tidbits about the Art Deco, Neo-classic architecture-influenced houses that dot the Mangapathy Street. “Verandas, dwarf walls, thinnais, three/four-shuttered doors and houses that were built wall-to-wall were a ubiquitous presence in the locality, traces of which can be found till today. Many houses still have the Gajalaksmi symbol as the crowning element in the façade of their house as a symbol of wealth. The houses used to have courtyards and were almost always connected through the back entrance as the neighbours were often related to each other,” she explained.

Through the 120-minute walk, we were also introduced to the lives of the generational temple umbrella makers and garland makers of Iyya Mudali Street; the century-odd-old Chintadripet fish market; the 19th century Zion Church, the first and only shrine to be established by American missionaries in Madras, and personalities like WT Satthianadhan, who served the historic CSI Zion Church as a pastor; Kalyanasundaram Chettiar, businessman, philanthropist and a pioneer in women’s education, and Krupabai Satthianadhan, who is credited for being the first Indian woman to write an autobiographical novel (in English), among others.

“Chintadripet offers us an experience and a peek into the ever-evolving faces and phases of its community and history. The temple umbrella makers, who supply these magnificent umbrellas to places locally and across the globe are now finding it difficult to sustain their business. The old structures in the locality, remnants of the area’s past give us an idea about sustainable architecture that was used back then. Every nook and cranny has a lot to offer about its legacy, vision and perseverance of people. We must become aware of its heritage while we still have access to them,” she concluded.

Changing history
Today, Chintadripet is more popularly known for its fish market and as a hub of electrical goods, with its unique history lost in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp