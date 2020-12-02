STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily dose of dietary deed

food, nutrition

For representational purposes

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eat your vegetables’. ‘Add more greens in your diet’. ‘Make your plate look more colourful’. This is likely to be advice you get from your doctor/dietician, when you approach them with a problem your body might be fighting. Well, it is great advice — you do need to have a balanced diet.

But, sometimes, it all comes down to the dos and don’ts. To put up an effective fight, you will need to look at what fruits and vegetables will aid you in the process of recovering and which ones to avoid.

Deepika T, clinical nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai, tells us that variety is key to ensure that you get the umpteen nutrients. “However, no one fruit or vegetable can cure a disease. Every fruit and vegetable has micro-nutrients essential for your body.

We insist that you consume all that you can to stay healthy. But, sometimes, when you have certain diseases, you will have to avoid a few fruits or vegetables,” she shares.

DIARRHOEA
WHAT TO CONSUME
Pear, apple, banana, citrusfruits, gourd vegetables and starchy vegetables

WHAT NOT TOCONSUME
Green leafy vegetables and cruciferous vegetables

ULCER
WHAT TO CONSUME
Apples, berries, cherry,  cauliflower, radish, bell peppers, carrot, broccoli,green  leafy vegetables

MENSTRUATION
WHAT TO CONSUME
Watermelon, pomegranate, banana, pineapple, kiwi, spinach

DIABETES
WHAT TO CONSUME
Apple, pears, orange, sweetlime, beans, ladies finger, broad beans, cluster beans

ASTHMA/ WHEEZING
WHAT TO CONSUME
Orange, apple, green leafy vegetables, tomato, sweet potato

LOW/HIGH BP
WHAT TO CONSUME
Citrus fruits, berries, banana, apple, carrot, broccoli, spinach

THYROID
WHAT TO CONSUME
All seasonal fruits,green leafy vegetables

WHAT NOT TOCONSUME
Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli

KIDNEY STONES
WHAT TO CONSUME
Orange, lemon, grapefruit, banana, and all vegetables

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME
Spinach and other greens, tomato, berries

CONSTIPATION
WHAT TO CONSUME
Apple, pears, kiwi, fig, citrus fruits, sweet potato, yam, green vegetables, leafy vegetables

JOINT ACHES
WHAT TO CONSUME
Apple, pineapple, blueberries, garlic, onion, ginger, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME
Brinjal, capsicum, potato

ACNE
WHAT TO CONSUME
Pomegranate, orange, lime, strawberry, papaya, avocado, sweet potato, pumpkin, radish, green leafy vegetables

FEVER
WHAT TO CONSUME
Citrus fruits, strawberry, gooseberry, gourd vegetables, sweet potato, potato

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME
Nothing specific

COLD & COUGH
WHAT TO CONSUME
Green leafy vegetables, strawberry, , gourd vegetables, sweet potato, potato

HEADACHE
WHAT TO CONSUME
Watermelon, sweet lime, orange, gourd vegetables

STOMACH ACHE
WHAT TO CONSUME
Sweet potato, potato, berries, grapefruit, banana

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME
Avoid vegetables that have a lot of fibre

ACIDITY
WHAT TO CONSUME
Melons, apple, green leafy vegetables, sweet potato, cauliflower

BLOATING
WHAT TO CONSUME
Berries, citrus fruits, banana, grapes, muskmelon, spinach, zucchini, sweet potato, carrot, ginger

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME
Peas, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage

POOR EYESIGHT
WHAT TO CONSUME
Sweet potato, carrot, muskmelon, mango, apricot

