Daily dose of dietary deed

CHENNAI: Eat your vegetables’. ‘Add more greens in your diet’. ‘Make your plate look more colourful’. This is likely to be advice you get from your doctor/dietician, when you approach them with a problem your body might be fighting. Well, it is great advice — you do need to have a balanced diet.

But, sometimes, it all comes down to the dos and don’ts. To put up an effective fight, you will need to look at what fruits and vegetables will aid you in the process of recovering and which ones to avoid.

Deepika T, clinical nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai, tells us that variety is key to ensure that you get the umpteen nutrients. “However, no one fruit or vegetable can cure a disease. Every fruit and vegetable has micro-nutrients essential for your body.

We insist that you consume all that you can to stay healthy. But, sometimes, when you have certain diseases, you will have to avoid a few fruits or vegetables,” she shares.

DIARRHOEA

WHAT TO CONSUME

Pear, apple, banana, citrusfruits, gourd vegetables and starchy vegetables

WHAT NOT TOCONSUME

Green leafy vegetables and cruciferous vegetables

ULCER

WHAT TO CONSUME

Apples, berries, cherry, cauliflower, radish, bell peppers, carrot, broccoli,green leafy vegetables

MENSTRUATION

WHAT TO CONSUME

Watermelon, pomegranate, banana, pineapple, kiwi, spinach

DIABETES

WHAT TO CONSUME

Apple, pears, orange, sweetlime, beans, ladies finger, broad beans, cluster beans

ASTHMA/ WHEEZING

WHAT TO CONSUME

Orange, apple, green leafy vegetables, tomato, sweet potato

LOW/HIGH BP

WHAT TO CONSUME

Citrus fruits, berries, banana, apple, carrot, broccoli, spinach

THYROID

WHAT TO CONSUME

All seasonal fruits,green leafy vegetables

WHAT NOT TOCONSUME

Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli

KIDNEY STONES

WHAT TO CONSUME

Orange, lemon, grapefruit, banana, and all vegetables

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME

Spinach and other greens, tomato, berries

CONSTIPATION

WHAT TO CONSUME

Apple, pears, kiwi, fig, citrus fruits, sweet potato, yam, green vegetables, leafy vegetables

JOINT ACHES

WHAT TO CONSUME

Apple, pineapple, blueberries, garlic, onion, ginger, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME

Brinjal, capsicum, potato

ACNE

WHAT TO CONSUME

Pomegranate, orange, lime, strawberry, papaya, avocado, sweet potato, pumpkin, radish, green leafy vegetables

FEVER

WHAT TO CONSUME

Citrus fruits, strawberry, gooseberry, gourd vegetables, sweet potato, potato

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME

Nothing specific

COLD & COUGH

WHAT TO CONSUME

Green leafy vegetables, strawberry, , gourd vegetables, sweet potato, potato

HEADACHE

WHAT TO CONSUME

Watermelon, sweet lime, orange, gourd vegetables

STOMACH ACHE

WHAT TO CONSUME

Sweet potato, potato, berries, grapefruit, banana

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME

Avoid vegetables that have a lot of fibre

ACIDITY

WHAT TO CONSUME

Melons, apple, green leafy vegetables, sweet potato, cauliflower

BLOATING

WHAT TO CONSUME

Berries, citrus fruits, banana, grapes, muskmelon, spinach, zucchini, sweet potato, carrot, ginger

WHAT NOT TO CONSUME

Peas, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage

POOR EYESIGHT

WHAT TO CONSUME

Sweet potato, carrot, muskmelon, mango, apricot