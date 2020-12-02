STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Damaged retaining wall gives sleepless nights to residents

Every time it rains continuously in the city, the damaged flood-retaining wall along the Adyar river gives sleepless nights to residents nearby. 

The broken retaining wall along Adyar river at Sarathy Nagar | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every time it rains continuously in the city, the damaged flood-retaining wall along the Adyar river gives sleepless nights to residents nearby. Over 2,000 families living in Amma Kannammal and Punniakodi streets, and parts of Sarathy Nagar and other areas in West Saidapet and Jafferkhanpet have been demanding reconstruction of the retaining wall for around ten years now. 

The already damaged wall took a heavy beating during the 2015 floods. Some parts of the wall was later patched up with iron sheets to prevent children from falling into the river and other mishaps. “The sheets are flimsy and won’t withstand a flood. We have raised the issue several times with the authorities but no action has been taken,” says Sarathy Nagar resident Gokul V. 

Vasu A, of Punniakodi Street which lies very near to the river, recalls the ruins of 2015 floods. “All who had grocery shops on ground floors here suffered huge losses. There was water for up to 10-15  feet. We cannot afford to handle such a situation again,” he said. “One cyclone has just left and we hear that another one is coming. Any news like this keeps us on our toes. We keep checking the water levels, and lose sleep at nights,” he added. 

Whenever heavy rain is forecast, the residents here begin the arduous exercise of lifting all expensive and valuable items to the first or second floors. People who live in single-storey houses pack their valuables and request their neighbours to safe-keep them until the clouds pass.

Legal advisor to the residents welfare association at Sarathy Nagar, Shanmugaraj A, recalls that the struggle began in 2010. “We have taken our issue to the local political leaders belonging to both Dravidian majors, and the Public Works Department officers.

Still, the wall remains damaged and the residents here live ill at ease,” Shanmugaraj said. When contacted, a PWD official said that about 500 metres of the damaged retaining wall was repaired in 2019. “Works for a 4-km wall stretch remain. We will take up the works soon,” the official added.

Will take up works soon, says PWD official
The already damaged wall took a heavy beating during the 2015 floods. A PWD official said that about 500 metres of the damaged retaining wall was repaired in 2019. Works for a 4-km wall stretch remain. 
We will take up the works soon, the official added.

