South Korea woos tourists from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo more tourists from Chennai, the Republic of Korea (South Korea) is hosting a meeting with top travel agencies in the city on Wednesday. Hong-yup Lee, the Deputy Consul General of Republic of Korea in Chennai, will be leading the talks for registering the issues faced by travel companies in arranging tours to the country.

It is learnt that the diplomat would explain to representatives of travel companies about the tourist attractions in South Korea. A consulate spokesperson said that representatives from FCM, Thomas Cook, Peekay Travel, Udaan Travel, Travigo Travel and Yatra will be taking part in the meeting. The deputy consul general said, “Many Indians prefer travelling to Europe.

But we believe that a visit to South Korea will change their minds. Now is the time for both the consulate and travel agencies to start a campaign to explore tourism relations between South Korea and South India.”