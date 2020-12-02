STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

When court proceedings went live on YouTube

The live webcast, under the subject “Arrears,” was taken down after thousands of students began accessing it and the media started taking note of it.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following recent attempts by college students to join virtual court proceedings on petitions challenging the government decision to cancel arrears examinations, a section of students on Tuesday went one step further by webcasting the proceedings live on YouTube for a few hours.

The live webcast, under the subject “Arrears,” was taken down after thousands of students began accessing it and the media started taking note of it. Gaining access, under the guise of an advocate, to the virtual court proceedings conducted on Microsoft Teams platform, the students shared the proceedings using cast option on YouTube.

On November 20, a Division Bench of Justices Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha began the hearing, when at least 250 students gained access to the proceedings and started shouting, forcing the Benech to suspend the proceedings.

On Tuesday, the court, taking note of the earlier disruption, restricted entry to the platform, permitting only advocates who had been listed for each case. Even the media which usually covered court proceedings were not allowed entry. 

Censuring students who webcast the proceedings, the Bench observed, “In the light of the fact that this virtual system is being abused by certain persons, we are shifting the arrears challenge petitions to physical hearing.” The Bench also warned the students of contempt proceedings for the live webcast.

It passed interim directions by restraining all universities in the State from declaring an ‘all pass’ result when arrears exams were not conducted,  either online or offline mode or a combination of both. The Bench refused to accept the State’s arguments that the examinations were cancelled keeping in mind of the safety of students during the pandemic.

Counsel for University Grants  Commission told the Bench on Tuesday that cancellation of the examinations was in violation of its guidelines. One of the petitioners also said that a few  universities, especially Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and University of Madras, were releasing results without conducting examinations.

The Bench observed that universities across the State are free to conduct their examinations through online or offline mode or a combination of both, despite the government passing an order on cancelling the examinations. “Let the State government permit the universities to conduct arrears examinations, if they want to do so. The choice has to be left to them,” the Bench said, adjourning the plea to January 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp