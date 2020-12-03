Flood warnings issued as water released from Chembarambakkam, Poondi reservoirs in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains since Wednesday night, the Public Works Department started releasing 3,000 cusecs of water from the Poondi reservoir and 1,000 cusecs from the Chembarambakkam reservoir from 12 pm on Thursday. Flood warnings have been issued to low-lying areas along the Adyar river.

According to officials, as much as 500 mcft of water was released from these two reservoirs since the onset of Cyclone Nivar.

"We were releasing water all these days to maintain the water level as there was a forecast of rain. So, the situation is under complete control. We issued flood warnings to all the low-lying areas before releasing water," said a PWD official.

While Chembarambakkam was receiving 3,000 cusecs inflow, 1,000 cusecs was released into the Adyar river. Poondi reservoir was receiving 4,000 cusecs inflow and 3,000 of it was released into the Kosasthalaiyar river on Thursday.

"We may release more water since more rains have been predicted on Thursday night. Also, most of the water released is being collected in the check dams," said the official.

The areas where flood warnings have been issued include Kanu Nager, Soolaipallam, Dhiddeer Nagar, Amman Nagar, Burma Colony, Jafferkhanpet, Kotturpuram and Chitra Nagar.

Meanwhile, water storage at the four major reservoirs including Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Cholavaram and Redhills has nearly doubled compared to the previous year due to good rain in the catchment areas. The levels stand at 3137 mcft (86 percent full), 2867 mcft (88 percent full), 590 mcft (54 percent full) and 2878 mcft (87 percent full) respectively.