In the 'meen' world, Hanif comes up with Freshfins

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hanif Mohammed is not your conventional entrepreneur dressed in a tuxedo, sitting behind huge computer screens in an air-conditioned room, or attending conferences abroad. Instead, you’d find him dressed in casual wear, riding in a catamaran early in the morning and having friendly banter with fellow fishermen.

An established interior design company, a newly-launched passion project, and a plethora of hobbies — Hanif has his hands full and enjoys multi-tasking his way through it. In a freewheeling chat with CE, he talks about the mushrooming seafood market, his love for the sea, and exploring opportunities along the coast. Excerpts:

What do you aim to do with Freshfins?

After a trial run of eight months, we launched Freshfins on September 10, 2020. Our technology partner is Kenla Systems Pvt Ltd. Our facility is set up near Covelong and the website is now live and taking orders. From my conversations with the local fishermen and farmers, I understood how much was being compromised in terms of freshness when it comes to seafood and poultry. Being an angler, I have sourced fresh seafood and cooked it, and you can really taste the difference. I started Freshfins to make fresh, chemical-free and seasonal seafood available to people in the city. I’m also doing this to help the local fishing and farming community. We catch for the day and deliver it within 48 hours to patrons around the city. Nothing is frozen and we only chill the fresh catch to 3-6 degrees.

What about your poultry segment?

We’ve all read extensively about the perils of consuming antibiotic- injected broiler chicken. After our groundwork, we identified 5-10 farmers near Coimbatore. We buy a particular breed of chicken, we control their organic feed and guide the farmers on how to grow them sustainably. They have no investment but we pay them for what they give. We don’t use steroids, so the chicken takes 80-90 days to reach organic growth. We use a free-range organic chicken or (country chicken) variety called Siruvidai that’s raised in open fields and certain forest areas. Rhode Island is another variety we offer. After they’re grown, the chickens are brought to our facility in Covelong and culled based on demand.

Tell us about your other passion, interior design.

I was born in Theni and raised in Chennai. I went to MGR Engineering College for my diploma in Engineering. I joined an interior designing course at Manipal University, Mangaluru. It fetched me job opportunities in Dubai and I worked for some of the biggest firms. With rich experience, a wide network of clients and a deep passion for wood, I launched Wood Life Interiors Pvt Ltd, six years ago in Chennai, targetting a niche segment of clients. It’s been 15 years since I stepped foot into this line of work.

Besides these successful business ventures, what keeps you engaged?

Fishing and kayaking. I’d rather call it a serious business than a mere hobby. I picked up most of my lessons from the local fishermen, wherever I went fishing. Chennai has only a handful of anglers. It’s an expensive sport and took years for me to invest in even a fishing rod. I’m also an avid traveller and an outdoor person who enjoys the sea.

What’s the alter ego side to you that people don’t really get to see?

I’m an open book and everyone knows everything about me. But not many know that I paint to unwind. I do a lot of abstracts inspired by nature and my time spent by the coast or in the ocean. I also collect art and antique items. On the weekends, I love to grill and host barbecue evenings.

The pandemic has been one with plenty of learning. What are the lessons you’ve picked up?

The COVID-19 pandemic has given room for a lot of young companies to mushroom, especially anything to do with fish and meat. I don’t shy away from competition nor do I feel threatened. The seafood market is huge and everyone’s got their share of the pie. It all depends on how many want to do a sustainable and mindful business.

As a man in the business, how do you see the city and its vital coastline?

Chennai is a wonderful place. It’s got a subtle balance of tradition, culture as well as it’s modern in its own ways. It’s taking its pace to grow. We have a great coastline which is not used effectively. We have access to the sea, unlike so many other countries. But all we see is the beach as a leisure spot for a picnic. I’d say, buy boats instead of cars and explore the coast, estuaries and backwaters. It’s time for the younger generation to step up and explore possibilities.

You’re already off to a great start with all your ventures. What’s in store for the future?

I may be having an art exhibition featuring some of my abstract artwork. Freshfins will expand its delivery to other cities and we are working on that. A few more plans are afoot about exploring opportunities along the city’s coast.

For details, Instagram: Freshfins India or call: 9696089696