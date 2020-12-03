STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Marina-Besant Nagar bridge project: Madras HC directs Chennai corporation to file report in 2 weeks

The court was hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated in the beautification and the maintenance of Marina Beach.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chennai corporation to file a detailed report on the draft proposal that has been made ready for linking Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar to Santhome across the Adyar river. 

The court was hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated in the beautification and the maintenance of Marina Beach.

The two-member bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh passed the directions after the Chennai corporation submitted the draft report carried out by a company a few months ago on the construction of a bridge from Broken Bridge to Santhome.

SR Rajagopal, additional advocate general, submitted that it will cost Rs 411 crore to construct a bridge for vehicular traffic from Marina loop road to Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar. Also, it will cost Rs 229 crore to construct a 10 metre-wide bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, he further added.

However, the counsel sought two weeks time to seek instructions from the state government regarding the project.

The court also took note of the tenders awarded by the Chennai corporation to a company for Rs 17 crores to provide 900 modern pushcarts to the Marina Beach vendors in six months.

However, the counsel for one of the companies sought for the tenders to be reworked.

Justice Vineet Kothari recorded the submissions and directed the corporation to complete the entire exercise of providing pushcarts to vendors in three months.

"We are ordering the corporation commissioner to present on Friday since we find it appropriate to divide the contract of supply of pushcarts between two suppliers," said the bench.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench also directed the counsel for the Coastal Regulation Zone Management Authority to expedite the process in granting the approval for the construction of a foot over bridge and footpath along the seaside of loop road near Pattinapakkam.

The court recorded the submissions and adjourned the plea to Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
broken bridge Besant Nagar bridge Marina-Besant Nagar bridge Madras High Court
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp