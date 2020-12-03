Marina-Besant Nagar bridge project: Madras HC directs Chennai corporation to file report in 2 weeks

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chennai corporation to file a detailed report on the draft proposal that has been made ready for linking Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar to Santhome across the Adyar river.

The court was hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated in the beautification and the maintenance of Marina Beach.

The two-member bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh passed the directions after the Chennai corporation submitted the draft report carried out by a company a few months ago on the construction of a bridge from Broken Bridge to Santhome.

SR Rajagopal, additional advocate general, submitted that it will cost Rs 411 crore to construct a bridge for vehicular traffic from Marina loop road to Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar. Also, it will cost Rs 229 crore to construct a 10 metre-wide bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, he further added.

However, the counsel sought two weeks time to seek instructions from the state government regarding the project.

The court also took note of the tenders awarded by the Chennai corporation to a company for Rs 17 crores to provide 900 modern pushcarts to the Marina Beach vendors in six months.

However, the counsel for one of the companies sought for the tenders to be reworked.

Justice Vineet Kothari recorded the submissions and directed the corporation to complete the entire exercise of providing pushcarts to vendors in three months.

"We are ordering the corporation commissioner to present on Friday since we find it appropriate to divide the contract of supply of pushcarts between two suppliers," said the bench.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench also directed the counsel for the Coastal Regulation Zone Management Authority to expedite the process in granting the approval for the construction of a foot over bridge and footpath along the seaside of loop road near Pattinapakkam.

The court recorded the submissions and adjourned the plea to Friday.