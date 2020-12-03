NeoBolt test drives in Chennai

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NeoMotion’s journey began with the Standing Wheelchair project of IIT-Madras in April 2015.

The wheelchairs are battery-powered and built for Indian roads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: NeoMotion aspires to enhance the quality of life of people with disability and the elderly in a transformative way; with highquality devices that set the standard and help engender a shift from plethora of sub-optimal products that aggravate health issues and significantly restrict the scope of a meaningful, active and productive life of dignity.

NeoMotion’s journey began with the Standing Wheelchair project of IIT-Madras in April 2015. The team travelled across the country for testing and interacted with over 200 wheelchair users and found that most wheelchair users are confined to four walls with poor health, no employment and no social engagement. The two major problems that caught their attention were:

 Lack of awareness and availability of a good wheelchair: One-size-fits-all wheelchairs, widely in use, offer incorrect posture and are difficult to propel. There is a lack of awareness of the extent of damage that a bad wheelchair can inflict on health even in a three-month period, leave alone lifetime users.

 Challenges in outdoor mobility: Conventional wheelchairs are unusable outdoors. For outdoor mobility people use alternates as tri-cycles and tri-scooters but these involve transfers from one device to another making the person always dependent. Consequently, many wheelchair users stay within their home.

The focus of NeoMotion is lifestyle-altering solutions for wheelchair users. It brings three products and a few accessories that will introduce to wheelchair users in India a new experience. NeoFly is a wheelchair designed for individual customisation, correct posture, energy conservation, and compactness to enhance accessibility. These health-enhancing features elude 95%- plus users now.

NeoBolt is a motor-powered clip-on which converts NeoFly into a safe, roadworthy vehicle. It eliminates the need to transfer into other vehicles and can be independently attached by the user within seconds. It has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 30 km per charge. NeoBolt can be safely used on uneven terrains.

NeoFit is a remote assessment process where user inputs — health, lifestyle and measurements are taken through phone calls and WhatsApp. A wheelchair prescription is generated based on the inputs gathered and the wheelchair is assembled according to the same. This way, any user from any part of the country gets the wheelchair personalised without having to travel to other cities.

Get the Wheels
Although the pandemic delayed the launch of NeoBolt, deliveries have started from November. For
a test drive call the NeoMotion Customer Care number: 9790951730

200+
NeoFly wheelchairs have been delivered across 24 states in India.

