Power cut in parts of Chennai on December 5, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday (December 5). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Thirumudivakkam area: Part of Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, Thirumudivakkam Village, Pazanthandalam, Erumaiyur, Somangalam, Naduveerapattu, Varadharajapuram, Poonthandalam, Puthuperu, Sriukalathur, Keluthipettai, Periyar nagar, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Nanthambakkam, Kundrathur Bazaar, Sambantham nagar, Vazhuthalampedu, Natham.

Pattabiram area: TNHB Avadi, Muthumariyamman koil, Moorthi Nagar, Rajbai Nagar, TNHB Fire Station, Sudharsan Hospital Area.