Realty firm’s ‘well’ intended plans

CHENNAI: Leading real estate developer, Akshaya Pvt Ltd, has undertaken water conservation measures in two of their projects — Akshaya Orlando and Akshaya Today — in order to remain immune to any water crisis. There are four wells present within the premises of the two projects.

These wells, historically, were the source of abundant groundwater for entire Thaiyur and Kelambakkam villages 47 years ago. The company has carefully preserved the rich heritage associated with the wells and has turned it into an efficient water source for the residents of the two projects.

More than just preserving the well, Akshaya has also converted the façade of the well into an aesthetic, pleasing-to-the-eye water feature, in line with the themed concept of the project. Efficient water conservation has been made possible because of the storm water and garland drain system available in the projects. The storm water drain system has 1,000-mm-diameter RCC Hume pipes running along the perimeter of the project which collects all rainwater from roof and surface.

Collected water is percolated to the ground through percolation pits spaced at 50 m intervals. This enriches and energises the ground water table. A garland drain system has been implemented in these projects for dual purposes — structural stability as well as to sustain the ground water inside the project premises. There are seven garland drain wells interconnected by 160 mm diameter perforated PVC pipes wrapped with geotextile fabric protected with 20 mm course aggregates laid below the basement raft.

The water available in the wells is being treated by the company at Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and used in households within the premises for cooking and drinking (after RO). Rainwater harvesting mechanism is available within the projects in such a way that no water from the site goes outside. Both the projects have separate water connection to toilet flushes in 2, 134 households.

T Chitty Babu, chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd, said, “Preserve and Recycle is the motto of Akshaya Pvt Ltd when it comes to water conservat ion. I t is an opportunity for us to ensure sustained use of water, by employing efficient water management techniques. We also create an awareness among our homebuyers and residents to ensure sustainability.

By retaining a 47-year-old historical well within the project, we have also preserved a part of the local culture and history. We want to drive the message of striking a perfect environmental balance by reducing water wastage, conserving natural resources, promoting efficient water management techniques thus making water conservation an integral part of the society.”