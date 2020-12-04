Corpn asked to file report on bridge over Adyar river

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to file a detailed report on a draft proposal that has been made ready for linking Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar to Santhome across the Adyar river. The court was hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated regarding the beautification and the maintenance of the Marina beach.

Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh passed the directions after the corporation submitted the draft report carried out by a company a few months ago, on the construction of the linking bridge. SR Rajagopal, Additional Advocate General, submitted that it will cost Rs 411 crore to construct a bridge for vehicular traffic from Marina loop road to the Broken Bridge. Also, it will cost Rs 229 crore to construct a 10-metre wide bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, he added.

The counsel sought two weeks’ time to seek instructions from the State government regarding the project. The court also took note of the tenders awarded by the corporation to a company for Rs 17 crore to provide 900 modern push carts to the vendors at Marina beach, in six months. However, the counsel for one company sought for the tenders to be reworked.

Justice Vineet Kothari directed the corporation to complete providing pushcarts in three months. “We are ordering the Corporation Commissioner to present on Friday since we find it appropriate to divide the contract of pushcart supply between two suppliers,” they said.

The bench also directed the counsel for Coastal Regulation Zone Management Authority to expedite approval process to the construction of a foot over bridge and footpath along the loop road, and adjourned the plea to Friday.