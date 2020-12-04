STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Experts find trick to count fish in sea

Scientists say floating bits of eDNA in water would reveal relative biomass of fish in habitats 

Published: 04th December 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Fish

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yes, as the adage goes, there’s plenty of fish in the sea. But, do we have a precise count? In literal terms, we soon may have an answer, as scientists and researches in India and across the globe are working on it. Experts are studying the floating bits of DNA in water samples, which they claim would reveal the relative biomass of fish in the sea.     

The focus is now on environmental DNA (eDNA), to determine the variety of fish in an area of water. “eDNA-based monitoring will help create a profound impact on futuristic fisheries research and management,” said Dr P Jayasankar, former director of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, and principal scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Institute.

This revelation comes in the wake of a paper published in the ICES Journal of Marine Science, which certificates ‘fishing for DNA’ as an inexpensive, harmless complements to nets, acoustics, and other established ways to monitor the health of fish stocks and the shifting diversity, distribution, and abundance of aquatic life.

The paper, as a product of collaboration between the Rockefeller University, Monmouth University, and the New Jersey Bureau of Marine Fisheries, said the information about the diversity and relative abundance of fish available in a one-litre sample is comparable to a 66 million litre trawl sweep, that is enough seawater to fill a football stadium to the top of the goalposts.

While eDNA has been proved earlier as a reliable tool to determine the variety of fish in an area of water, the new study is the first to show that bits of eDNA floating in seawater also disclose the relative abundance of the species swimming through it. Fish and other organisms shed dandruff-like DNA, leaving an invisible trail as they swim.

This eDNA can be skin cells, droppings, urine, eggs, other biological residues that last in the ocean for a few days, said Dr Mark Stoeckle, Senior Research Associate at the Rockefeller University Program for the Human Environment.  “The applications of eDNA in the marine realm are vast,” Stoeckle said, who helped pioneer the ‘bar coding’, the identification of species from a small region of the animal’s DNA sequence.

Jayasankar said, “In India, the research is focussed on confined habitat, basically an aquarium, river or lake, where the gene flow is restricted and greater since 2017.Our efforts in Kumarakom backwaters show encouraging results. We have planned to further our study using an interactive GIS, a framework for gathering, managing, and analysing data. For now, Vembanad backwaters and Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep are targetted. Using imageries, sampling locations are identified based on bathymetry and geological considerations.

The experts say...
eDNA could reveal ecological effects of marine industrial activities, including offshore wind farms, oil and gas rigs, commercial fishing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fish
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp