Waterlogging continues to haunt Chennai people

CHENNAI: With incessant rains continuing to lash the city, there seems to be no respite for the residents in the low-lying areas as more complaints of waterlogging were lodged with the Corporation on Wednesday.

As many as 14 complaints were lodged, of which eight have been resolved, stated a data from the corporation’s control room. The complaints were registered from areas such as Kargil Nagar, Sakthi Ganapathy Nagar (Tondiarpet), Ganapathy Selva Nagar, Perumal Koil Street (Madhavaram), and Annai Theresa Nagar in Madipakkam, Nehru Nagar in Perungudi, and Chitti Babu Nagar in Pallikaranai.

Waterlogging was also reported in parts of Korattur, Ayanavaram and Perambur; and in some cases, the water that gushed in during cyclone Nivar in areas like Ammaiyammal Street in Pulianthope, is yet to be fully drained out.

The corporation also issued a general alert to those residing near the Adyar river on Thursday morning, as a word of caution. Meanwhile, as many as 11 trees were reported fallen during the rains in the last couple of days. With this, the total number of trees that fell during the northeast monsoon, from October 28 to December 3, stood at 695, whereas about 185 trees fell in the city during the southwest monsoon (from July 1 to October 28).