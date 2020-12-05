STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team to meet EPS and review Nivar-affected areas

To make an on the spot assessment of the damages caused by Cyclone Nivar, the inter-Ministerial Central team will be on a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Saturday.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:53 AM

Flooded houses near Kolathur flyover in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To make an on the spot assessment of the damages caused by Cyclone Nivar, the inter-Ministerial Central team will be on a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Saturday.

The team will be divided into two groups-Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and PWD Secretary K Manivasan would be nodal officers for these groups. 

On Saturday afternoon, the entire Central team  will meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat and the CM will brief them about the damages caused by the cyclone.  Later, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy and other officials would brief them in detail. 

The first group will visit
Flood-affected areas in South Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts, Puducherry on Sunday 
On Monday, the team will visit  Puducherry in the morning and then head towards Cuddalore, Villupuram and reach Chennai.

The second group  will visit
Rain-affected areas in North Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore.
On Monday, the group will continue to visit more areas in Vellore and Tirupattur and reach Chennai.

On Tuesday, the entire Central team will have a concluding meeting with the State government officials at the Secretariat and leave for New Delhi in the evening

