Tender to provide pushcarts for Marina vendors modified

Court splits tender into two portions and allots it to two different suppliers

Published: 05th December 2020 03:55 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered for the modification of tender providing 900 modern pushcarts to the vendors of Marina Beach. The court split the tender into two portions and allotted it to two different suppliers to ensure timely supply of the pushcarts. It also directed the Corporation to impose a heavy penalty if they failed to supply the pushcarts in time.

A two-member bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh passed the direction after Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash appeared through video conference to explain the technical procedures under which the tenders were awarded to the company.

Justice Vineet Kothari said, “We need quicker delivery and speedy implementation of the project so that work orders are split between two suppliers. The 900 modern pushcarts will be supplied by both the companies that qualified for the bids made by the Corporation.” He further added that the companies will be supplying 300 pushcarts for the first month, which will be reviewed by the court for their quality and design.

The bench refused to hear the contentions moved by the company that was awarded the tender by the Corporation for the entire 900 pushcarts. “It is for the larger public interest and also to ensure the early completion of the project we are splitting the work contract,” said the Bench. “We need to see a neat and clean beach with properly aligned carts and all the other things removed. We are also going to impose a penalty if the awarded companies fail to provide the carts on the stipulated time,” observed the Bench.

G Prakash, in reply, said a detailed representation to the court was made a few months ago and the project will be implemented accordingly. The Bench observed, “Ten per cent will be deducted if the company delays supply of the pushcarts by two days,  25 per cent if the delay is more than a week and 50 per cent if it is more than 15 days. The court will constantly be monitoring the entire progress. We want the Marina to be clean and tidy and for the Blue tag.” The civic body chief agreed to the orders and assured that the updated work orders will be issued by Monday. The court adjourned the plea for the corporation to submit its report to January 11.

