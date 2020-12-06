Fee fixation case: High Court summons heads of three institutions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has summoned the personal appearance of the heads of three private deemed universities for disregarding court proceedings in connection with constituting a committee for fixing fee for medical courses.

A Division Bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan also made it clear that institutions should not be represented by any of their employees.

The three institutions — Arupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital, Vinayaga Mission’s Medical College, and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute — had submitted a plea in the High Court and the Supreme Court in connection with fixation of fee for medical courses conducted by them.

“As could be seen from the chain of events and various orders passed, the fee committee constituted by the UGC is entitled to proceed further in the matter. Any attempt made by the three institutions is, prima facie, construed to be an attempt to derail the entire proceedings,” the Bench said.

In the interim order, the court had directed the UGC and the Union Ministry of Human Resource to constitute a committee to regulate the fees charged by the self-financed deemed universities.