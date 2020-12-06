Men hide gold worth Rs 14.73 lakh in medical bandages, jeans, get caught at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two separate cases, the customs department of the Chennai Airport seized gold worth Rs 14.73 lakh, concealed under medical bandage and jeans on Sunday.

27-year-old Ahamed Anas of Ramanathapuram was caught at the exit gate of the airport after security guards noticed an abnormal bulge on his upper back.

During the search, Anas was found to have concealed two gold paste packets weighing 168 grams under a medical bandage.

On extraction, 147 grams (Rs 7.5 lakh) of gold of 24K purity was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Anas arrived in the city from Dubai on an Air India Express flight.

In another incident, 47-year-old Jumma Khan and 46-year-old Mohamed Rafi, from Dubai, were caught with four packets of gold paste, weighing 176 grams, stitched to the bottom of their jeans pants.

On extraction 142 grams of gold worth Rs 7.23 lakh was recovered and seized.

Further investigation is on.