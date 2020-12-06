STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Men hide gold worth Rs 14.73 lakh in medical bandages, jeans, get caught at Chennai Airport

27-year-old Ahamed Anas of Ramanathapuram was caught at the exit gate of the airport after security guards noticed an abnormal bulge on his upper back. 

Published: 06th December 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

The man concealed two gold paste packets weighing 168 grams under a medical bandage.

The man concealed two gold paste packets weighing 168 grams under a medical bandage. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two separate cases, the customs department of the Chennai Airport seized gold worth Rs 14.73 lakh, concealed under medical bandage and jeans on Sunday.

27-year-old Ahamed Anas of Ramanathapuram was caught at the exit gate of the airport after security guards noticed an abnormal bulge on his upper back. 

During the search, Anas was found to have concealed two gold paste packets weighing 168 grams under a medical bandage.

On extraction, 147 grams (Rs 7.5 lakh) of gold of 24K purity was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Anas arrived in the city from Dubai on an Air India Express flight.

In another incident, 47-year-old Jumma Khan and 46-year-old Mohamed Rafi, from Dubai, were caught with four packets of gold paste, weighing 176 grams, stitched to the bottom of their jeans pants.

On extraction 142 grams of gold worth Rs 7.23 lakh was recovered and seized. 

Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Airport Chennai Customs Gold Seized in Chennai Airport
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp