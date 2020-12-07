STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court refuses to grant interim stay on TN order banning online betting games

In its petition, the company said the Supreme Court in 1968, as well as various High Courts across the country in a series of judgments, held that rummy was a game of skill and not a game of chance

Published: 07th December 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government banning online betting games. The court has ordered the state government to respond to the petition.

The two-member bench of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan refused to pass any interim directions on the petition moved by the online gaming company Junglee. The company sought a stay on the ordinance passed by the state government banning online betting games. The court issued a notice to the state government to respond to the plea by December 21.

Senior counsel PS Raman contended that online gaming is carried out by the company legally with around 300 employees having its headquarters in Gurugram.

"Most states across the country have allowed online games and it is legitimate. However, it is being banned in Tamil Nadu," he added.

The petitioner also said that the Supreme Court in 1968, as well as various High Courts across the country in a series of judgments, held that rummy was a game of skill and not a game of chance.

Also appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi contended that when rummy is being allowed in several playing clubs across the country, it cannot be banned online. Playing rummy online does not amount to betting, he added.

However, the state advocate general Vijay Narayan and state advocate AL Somayaji said that youngsters mostly in the age group of 25-30 years are losing their valuable savings and earnings by playing such online games.

The state also said though it involves a game of skill, however, it also involves money, which amounts to gambling.

