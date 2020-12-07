Mega Streets: 2-5 km stretches in each area to be completed first

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Detailed Project Report for the ‘quick win’ part of the Chennai Mega Streets project will be completed this month, according to Chennai Corporation officials. Under the project, 111.18 km of arterial roads in Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, Nungambakkam, Mylapore, Velachery and Adyar are to be redesigned.

Since it may take up to nine months just to design the project, a ‘quick win’ component was introduced, under which each consultant will be given 2-5 km in their respective areas where they can undertake groundwork immediately.

“The ‘quick win’ stretches will be completed in the first phase so the neighbourhood will experience the transformation,” said Aswathy Dilip of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, which is a technical advisor to the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Limited for the Mega Streets project.

The primary aim of the project is to improve mobility with a focus on safe walking and cycling facilities; enhance liveability without ignoring vulnerable groups; and upgrade utilities with features such as underground ducting to prevent the need to dig up the road for at least 30-40 years.

Corporation officials said a meeting of stakeholders for the project has been completed for four areas, and the stakeholders’ meeting for Velachery and Anna Nagar will be held soon. “We want to ensure community participation because the project aims to reimagine neighbourhoods,” said a Corporation official. The stakeholder meeting for Velachery is to be held on December 8, and residents in the area may participate to share suggestions to improve the proposed design. “Pedestrian plazas are envisioned in every neighbourhood based on the context. All other streets will also be redesigned to ensure the safety of pedestrians or cyclists,” said Aswathy.