Residents marooned as road in Chennai's Ashok Nagar remains waterlogged for 10 days

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Ashok Nagar 18th avenue have been marooned for around ten days now, ever since Cyclone Nivar brought rains to the city in late November.

Corporation officials have been pumping out water wherever possible but with rain every other day, runoff from neighbouring streets like PT Rajan Salai and 100-feet road continues to collect in this part of 18th avenue, leaving residents wading in two-feet deep water.

"We have run out of provisions and medicines. There is no way to go out. Corporation officials have been trying to pump out water whenever we complain but there is still water. Nobody including food delivery executives and house helps has been able to come," said 69-year-old Gomathi Shankar, a resident of 18th avenue.

While a portion of 18th avenue does have storm water drains, the portion of the street in the middle, which is low-lying, has been left out, say residents. The area mostly comprises apartments, housing around 1000 families.

The 18th avenue is also used by several commuters hoping to avoid the traffic on 100-feet road.

To make matters worse, sewage is mixed with the stagnant rain water, making the area disease-prone.

"When Cyclone Nivar hit, corporation staff pumped out water at midnight, filling up to three trucks. Yet, water continues to accumulate every time there is rain," said Gomathi Shankar.

Corporation officials said various factors lead to waterlogging in the area time and again, despite their best efforts to drain out water then and there.

An official said that after the metro rail project was completed, there was a change in the height of the roads when it was relaid, resulting in more run-off water accumulating in streets such as 18th and 19th avenues.

In addition, ongoing repair work in the storm water drain maintained by the highways department, which connects the water from these areas to the Saidapet canal, has blocked the path at the moment.

"Earlier, water from the 18th and 19th avenues would lead to the storm water drain which is under repair and then drain at the Saidapet canal. Now, the only path for this water to pass through is a much longer route to the canal via 11th avenue and then near Kasi theatre," the official said.

"Now, we are pumping out the water. Yesterday, we had pumped out water until there was only around 5 cms left. After the rain on Sunday night, it has again increased. We are pumping it out and it is expected to be done by 3-4 pm on Monday," he added.