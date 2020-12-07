Woman booked for assaulting, abusing traffic inspector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was booked for allegedly hurling abuses and assaulting a traffic inspector during a vehicle check in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday. The incident happened when a traffic team, led by inspector Mariappan, was engaged in a police check on South Avenue, at Kamarajar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur around 8.30 pm.

Police sources said the team stopped a hatchback and found that the person behind the wheel, Seshu Prasad (27), was under the influence of alcohol. Even as the team was registering a case against the man, a freelance software developer and resident of Indira Nagar in Adyar, and initiating proceedings to seize the vehicle, his female friend in the car allegedly picked a quarrel with the inspector.

The police later identified the woman as Kamini, an assistant director in the film industry and a resident of the same locality. “She was drunk, used obscene language, and even kicked me. Everything was recorded by the body cameras given to us,” Mariappan, aged around 54, told TNIE.

The officer later lodged a complaint against the woman at the Thiruvanmiyur police station. A case was registered under Sections 294(b) (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. Videos of the incident, reportedly captured by onlookers, were widely shared on social media.