STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Car with I-T dept badge fatally hits pregnant woman

Woman driver on the run, doesn’t have licence, say police; related to I-T officer

Published: 09th December 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Deceased Ghousathbivi

Deceased Ghousathbivi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old pregnant woman was fatally knocked down by a car that belongs to an official from the Income Tax department, at Villivakkam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, the deceased, Ghousathbivi, of Sevvapet in Tiruvallur, was four-months pregnant, and had come to Villivakkam for a medical checkup.

The incident happened around 1.15 pm when Ghousathbivi was returning home after meeting her husband, Azaruddin, who works at a textile showroom in Rajamangalam.  

“She met her husband after the checkup and was sitting on the pavement near a tea shop in Rangadas Colony, when a car bearing the I-T department’s badge hit a concrete block while taking a turn and then knocked her down, hitting her in the abdomen,” said a traffic police officer.

The woman driving the car fled the spot, while Ghousathbivi was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. On information, the Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and seized the car. A hunt has been launched for the driver.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer attached to the traffic wing said, “We have contacted the senior I-T officer to whom the car belongs, and he said that it was a relative who was behind the wheel.

The car does not belong to the department, but was utilised for personal use with a department badge on it.”The senior police officer said that the woman behind the wheel did not have a driver’s licence and was practising when the incident happened. The woman is to be arrested on Wednesday, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pregnant woman road accident Income Tax Department
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp