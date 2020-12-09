STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras startup gives garment sellers 3D tech

But small and medium apparel businesses have faced challenges in growing online due to difficulties in generating images of garments to be uploaded online.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: E-commerce has become an almost-essential tool for businesses, as most customers go online to shop. But small and medium apparel businesses have faced challenges in growing online due to difficulties in generating images of garments to be uploaded online.

To handle this, IIT-Madras and NASSCOM-incubated startup ‘TRI3D’ has used 3D technology to develop a unique apparel visualization software that converts flat images of garments into photo-realistic 3D images on models and mannequins. It offers a substitute even for small boutique designers and weavers who cannot afford photoshoots.

The images generated by TRI3D are acceptable on most popular online shopping sites, said a release from IIT-Madras. Krishna Sumanth Alwala, co-founder, TRI3D, and an IIT-M alumnus, said, “The painstaking task of arranging a day-long photoshoot with models having to constantly change in and out of sarees, is easily bypassed.

The desired image is generated in minutes, and the quality is on a par, if not superior, to images from a photoshoot.” As many as 80,000 garments have been digitised and sold using TRI3D’s technology in India, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi in the last year. More than 100 new-generation entrepreneurs from across 50 locations in India use this technology. Many of TRI3D’s customers are from remote towns in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Madras
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp