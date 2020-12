Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on December 11. Here's the list of areas to be hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Friday (December 11). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

Here is the list of areas to be affected:

Avadi area: Sridevi Vaishnavi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Cholambedu main road, Sri Nagar colony, Thamarai Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, JB Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Power line road (Siva Sakthi Nagar), 60 feet road, Thirukural main road, Jothi Nagar, Tholkapiyan street, Nanul street, Thembavani street, MG Road, Kamaraj Salai, Sinthamani street, and Sakundhalam street.