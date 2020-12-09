Velachery may get ‘eat street’, cycling lane

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As as part of the first phase of the Mega Streets Project, a virtual stakeholders meeting was held for Velachery on Tuesday. The meeting of 25 participants that included consultants, Corporation officials and the general public, aimed to get opinions and suggestions on the proposed design plan.

The public raised concerns regarding women’s safety, parking and the tapering width of roads in these areas. On the first stretch, Velachery Main Road from Little Mount to Concord Junction, an ‘eat street’ has been proposed, including a 2.4-metre-wide cycling lane, two-metre-wide designated parking bays, a utility strip for streetlights, and signage.

Near the Greater Chennai Corporarion Park at Concord Junction, an open gym and barrier-free sidewalks have been proposed. On Race Course Road, a rain garden has been suggested to address concerns of flooding. The garden, usually built on a depressed area, helps collect water after rains which seeps into the ground.

The street near Guindy Station is to have demarcated parking bays for autorickshaws for last-mile connectivity, among other features. Raj Cherubal, Smart City CEO said, “Residents and stakeholders may visit the T Nagar Pedestrian Plaza to draw inspiration for the (construction and maintenance of the Mega Street Project) that can be done here too.” The stakeholders meet for Anna Nagar will be held next. The project also covers parts of the city such as Tondiarpet, Mylapore, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Anna Nagar.