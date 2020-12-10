Job on offer if you can throw cricket balls

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who’ve seen cricket teams have net practice of late, must have noticed this. Other than regular bowlers, there are also these persons whose job is to throw balls at batsmen from a shorter distance. They don’t do this from the action of a proper bowler. They don’t run that long. Some of them don’t run at all. It’s almost stand and throw.

With the help of video analysis, batsmen identify their weak points. Throwdown specialists hurl balls in areas that the batsmen ask them to. Over the years, these persons have come to be known as throwdown specialists. Not just international teams, even in local cricket their demand has increased. In the first division league conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, most teams hire them. All teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) rely on their services.

This is, slowly, becoming a profession. Arulselvan, a 25-year-old from Cuddalore who grew up in Coimbatore, left his job as a web designer to be a throwdown expert. “I did BE CSE in Dindigul and was working for a web developer for a few months. I was not satisfied with the job and looked for opportunities in cricket,” says Arul. Being a former Dindigul U-19 player helped, he joined the Cricket Drome academy. That’s where he learnt the job of a throwdown specialist.

Not with the academy any more, Arul earns his living working with various coaches. He has also been associated with TNPL outfit Ruby Trichy Warriors. “I was always passionate about the game. Being a former player helped. At Cricket Drome, I met coach Jai sir. Seeing my ability, he said I could become a sidearm specialist. He also told me that this had a good future,’’ recollects Arul.

He took the job seriously and learnt from several people. “My friend Kondapparaj, also a throwdown expert, helped me become one. I also learnt some finer points of the job from Mahi and Murugan,’’ he says. Now, Arul is a full-time throwdown expert. “I work for coaches Jai and Madhan and also in TNPL. I thank Raj Ramachandran, managing director of Cricket Drome, for the help and guidance,” he says. Expect his tribe to grow in the years to come.