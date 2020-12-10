STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu reports 1,220 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

Three other districts, all in the western region, reported between 50 to 100 news cases -- Erode with 85, Salem with 71, and Tirupur with 51. 

Published: 10th December 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

​Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day while 11 other districts reported cases in single digits. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,220 Covid-19 positive cases and 17 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,95,240 and toll to 11,853.

Only two districts -- Chennai and Coimbatore -- reported over 100 cases. While Chennai reported 313 cases, Coimbatore reported 124 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 83, 54 and 64 cases respectively. 

Three other districts, all in the western region, reported between 50 to 100 news cases -- Erode with 85, Salem with 71, and Tirupur with 51. 

​Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day while 11 other districts reported cases in single digits.

The state tested 68,928 samples and 68,494 people on the day. After 1,302 people were discharged, the State had 10,392 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased only one patient died without any comorbid conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Switzerland COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp