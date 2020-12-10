Tamil Nadu reports 1,220 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,220 Covid-19 positive cases and 17 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,95,240 and toll to 11,853.

Only two districts -- Chennai and Coimbatore -- reported over 100 cases. While Chennai reported 313 cases, Coimbatore reported 124 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 83, 54 and 64 cases respectively.

Three other districts, all in the western region, reported between 50 to 100 news cases -- Erode with 85, Salem with 71, and Tirupur with 51.

​Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day while 11 other districts reported cases in single digits.

The state tested 68,928 samples and 68,494 people on the day. After 1,302 people were discharged, the State had 10,392 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased only one patient died without any comorbid conditions.