93 seats for MBBS and BDS allotted by selection panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education allotted 93 MBBS and BDS seats on Thursday, a day after the Indian Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) returned 132 government MBBS seats that were surrendered by the Tamil Nadu Selection Committee to be filled under the All India Quota.

The seats were surrendered after remaining vacant even after two rounds of counselling by the MCC. Every year, the State surrenders 15 per cent of MBBS, BDS seats to be filled under the AIQ to the MCC. According to the selection committee data, the MCC also surrendered 29 BDS seats, 15 of which are in government dental college and 14 in Rajah Muthaiah Dental College.